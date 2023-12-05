VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules in the matter of Teymur Englesby and Cale Nishimura.

The hearing is open to the public unless the panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca .

Hearing Dates: June 3-7, 10-12, 2024 at 10:00 am Pacific Time

Location: Veritext Canada, 925 West Georgia Street #700, Vancouver, British Columbia

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire .

The hearing concerns allegations that Teymur Englesby and Cale Nishimura failed to fulfill their role as gatekeepers to the capital markets, contrary to Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rule 1400.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Englesby, Teymur – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

Nishimura, Cale - Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violations occurred while the respondents were Registered Representatives with PI Financial Corp. Teymur Englesby and Cale Nishimura continue to be employed in a registered capacity with PI Financial Corp.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers) and the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) is available in the Enforcement section of the CIRO website .

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctionsincluding fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Public Affairs, [email protected], Phone: 416-943-4640