Hearing Notice - CIRO to Hold a Disciplinary Hearing for Sukhjinder Minhas

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - An initial appearance has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules to set a date for a disciplinary hearing in the matter of Sukhjinder Minhas.

The initial appearance is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The date for the disciplinary hearing will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Initial Appearance Date: September 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia by videoconference

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The hearing concerns allegations that Sukhjinder Minhas failed to identify, report to the Dealer Member, or address material conflicts of interest when he borrowed monies from clients and failed to cooperate with an investigation into his conduct by Staff of CIRO.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which set out the allegations are available at:

Minhas, Sukhjinder – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

At all material times, Sukhjinder Minhas carried on business at the Royal Mutual Funds Inc., a CIRO Dealer Member, in Surrey, British Columbia. Sukhjinder Minhas is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

