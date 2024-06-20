Hearing Notice - CIRO to Hold a Disciplinary Hearing for Sabrina Antonia Baggs

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Following an initial appearance before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, an interim appearance has been scheduled to set a date for a disciplinary hearing in the matter of Sabrina Antonia Baggs.

The interim appearance is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The date for the disciplinary hearing will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Interim Appearance Date: September 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Toronto, Ontario by videoconference

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The hearing concerns allegations that Sabrina Baggs set up and cancelled pre-authorized contributions in the accounts of clients without their knowledge or authorization, to meet sales targets or to increase her compensation based on the Dealer Member's sales incentives.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which set out the allegations are available at:

Baggs, Sabrina – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

At all material times, Sabrina Baggs carried on business in Markham, Ontario. Sabrina Baggs is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], Phone: 416 943 4640