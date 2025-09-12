TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - An initial appearance has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules in the matter of Michael Kemp and Jessica Kemp.

The initial appearance is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The date for the disciplinary hearing will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Initial Appearance Date: October 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (via videoconference)

Members of the public, who would like to obtain further details, should fill out this form.

The hearing concerns allegations that Michael Kemp and Jessica Kemp:

a) referred clients to invest in an exempt market dealer and received compensation for doing so, thereby participating in a referral arrangement to which the Dealer Member was not a party, and

b) recommended, sold, facilitated the sale, or made referrals in respect of investments offered by an exempt market dealer to clients, thereby engaging in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of or through the facilities of the Dealer Member, or engaged in an unapproved outside activity in respect of the sale of investments outside the Dealer Member.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations are available at:

Kemp, Michael and Kemp, Jessica – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violations occurred while Michael Kemp and Jessica Kemp were registered Dealing Representatives under the business name Kemp Financial Group Inc. in the greater Niagara Falls, Ontario area. They are currently not registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

