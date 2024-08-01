WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - An initial appearance has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules to set a date for a disciplinary hearing in the matter of Jeremy Liam Short.

The initial appearance is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The date for the disciplinary hearing will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Initial Appearance Date: September 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time)



Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba by videoconference

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The hearing concerns allegations that Jeremy Short:

electronically signed a client's signature on a Letter of Direction to cancel the transfer of the client's investments to another Dealer Member, without obtaining the client's authorization,



electronically signed the signatures of approximately 85 clients on 315 account forms and submitted the account forms to the Dealer Member for processing,



created notes on the Dealer Member's system containing false or misleading information, and



made false or misleading statements to the Dealer Member during the course of its investigation into his conduct.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which set out the allegations are available at:

Short, Jeremy – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violations occurred while Jeremy Short was registered in Winnipeg, Manitoba as a dealing representative with Investors Group Financial Services Inc. Jeremy Short is currently not registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

