TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules in the matter of Andrew John Lougheed.

The hearing is open to the public unless the panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Dates: June 16-20, 2025 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time)

Location: CIRO Office

40 Temperance Street, Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 0B4

Members of the public, who would like to obtain further particulars, should fill out this questionnaire.

The hearing concerns allegations that Andrew Lougheed:

a) facilitated off-book investments in a private placement without the knowledge or approval of his firm, and

b) engaged in an outside business activity to facilitate off-book investments in the private placement.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Lougheed, Andrew – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violations occurred while Andrew Lougheed was a Registered Representative with a Barrie branch of Scotia Capital Inc. Andrew Lougheed is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

