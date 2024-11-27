TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - A disciplinary hearing in the matter of Peter Michael Deeb and Hampton Securities Limited (Hampton Securities), proceeding before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules on September 30 - October 4, October 7 – 11, 18 and November 6, 14 and 15, 2024, will continue on January 7, 2025.

The hearing is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Additional Hearing Date: January 7, 2025 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time)

Location: CIRO, 40 Temperance Street, 26th Floor, Toronto (Ontario)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The hearing concerns allegations that:

a) Peter Michael Deeb engaged in a trading practice in client and firm inventory accounts;

b) Hampton Securities failed to keep and maintain a proper system of books and records and provide records of trading activity; and

c) Peter Michael Deeb failed to promote compliance by Hampton Securities with regulatory requirements.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Deeb and Hampton Securities – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

Peter Michael Deeb is the Ultimate Designated Person and a Registered Representative at Hampton Securities and, between March 2020 and September 2020, was also its Acting Chief Compliance Officer. Hampton Securities is a Dealer Member of CIRO with a head office in Toronto, Ontario.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Kate Morris, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], Phone: 416-779-8301