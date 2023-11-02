CALGARY, AB, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - On August 17 and September 28, 2023, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Zhiping (Davis) Dai.

Mr. Dai admitted that between April 2021 and February 2022, he engaged in personal financial dealings with two clients.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Mr. Dai agreed to pay a fine of $21,000.

Mr. Dai also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $3,000.

This case was resolved by an Early Resolution Offer. Enforcement Staff offered a 30% reduction of the sanctions CIRO otherwise would have sought based on the Respondent's cooperation.

The Early Resolution Offers promote the efficient resolution of cases at an earlier point in the Enforcement process, while also ensuring investor harm is addressed through voluntary acts of compensation and the implementation of remedial measures by firms. Find out more here.

The settlement agreement is available at:

Dai, Zhiping (Davis) – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's reasons for decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

The contraventions occurred while Zhiping (Davis) Dai was a Registered Representative with the Calgary branch of Edward Jones, a CIRO-regulated firm. He continues to be employed within the industry in a registered capacity, currently with Leede Jones Gable Inc.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces.

