TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 24, 2023, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Pollitt & Co. Inc. (Pollitt & Co).

Pollitt & Co admitted to the following violations:

a) between January and December 2020, Pollitt & Co failed to have and maintain risk adjusted capital greater than zero at all times and failed to immediately notify CIRO when its risk adjusted capital was less than zero, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 17.1;

b) between January and December 2020, Pollitt & Co failed to establish and maintain adequate internal controls, contrary to the internal control policy statements in Dealer Member Rule 2600 and Dealer Member Rule 17.2A;

c) between January and December 2020, Pollitt & Co failed to keep and maintain a proper system of books and records, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 17.2 and Dealer Member Rule 200.2;

d) between September 2018 and November 2022, Pollitt & Co failed to report information about all transactions in debt securities, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 2800C and Investment Dealer Rule 7200 (in effect January 1, 2022); and

e) between May 2021 and January 2022, while designated in Early Warning Level 2, Pollitt & Co made payments to an affiliate, without obtaining written consent from CIRO, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 30.3 and Section 4135 of the Investment Dealer Rules (in effect January 1, 2022).

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Pollitt & Co agreed to a fine of $175,000.

Pollitt & Co also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $15,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Pollitt & Co – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Pollitt & Co is a CIRO-registered Dealer Member. It is subject to Terms and Conditions imposed on its membership on February 3, 2023.

