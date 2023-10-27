CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on June 19-20, 2023 in Calgary, Alberta, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Catherine Elizabeth Green failed to ensure that the investments she recommended were suitable for her client.

The hearing panel's decision, dated September 26, 2024, is available at:

Re Green 2023 CIRO 19

Specifically, the hearing panel found that, between August 2017 and September 2019, Ms. Green failed to use due diligence to ensure that investment recommendations were suitable for her client contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q).

The hearing panel imposed the following sanctions on the respondent:

a) a global fine in the amount of $30,000,

b) disgorgement in the amount of $14,954, and

c) for subsequent registration with CIRO, the respondent must:

i. successfully complete the CPH course,

ii. successfully rewrite the CPH exam, and

iii. be placed under close supervision for a period of at least 6 months.

Ms. Green is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The alleged violations occurred while Catherine Elizabeth Green was a Registered Representative with the Calgary branch of Leede Jones Gable Inc. Ms. Green is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

* * *

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website for investment dealer disciplinary proceedings and the MFDA website for mutual fund dealer disciplinary proceedings.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Public Affairs, [email protected], Phone: 416-943-4640