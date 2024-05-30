VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - A hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) held a hearing under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules in the matter of Randy Bryan Hildebrandt on April 29 – May 2, 2024. The hearing will continue on July 15, 2024.

The hearing concerns allegations that Randy Bryan Hildebrandt failed to adequately perform his role as a gatekeeper to capital markets by failing to make sufficient and reasonable or diligent inquiries in relation to client trading activities.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Date: July 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Location: Veritext Canada, 925 West Georgia Street, #700, Vancouver, British Columbia

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Hildebrandt, Randy Bryan – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violation occurred while Randy Bryan Hildebrandt was a Registered Representative with a Vancouver branch of PI Financial Corp. where he continues to be employed in a registered capacity.

