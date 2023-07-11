VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Following an acceptance of a settlement agreement in the matter of Martin Danielak on May 10, 2023, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued their reasons for decision.

The Hearing Panel's reasons for decision, dated May 19,2023, are available at:

Re Danielak, 2023 IIROC 05

In their reasons for decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent pursuant to the settlement agreement, in particular:

(a) a fine of $21,000;

(b) disgorgement for commissions of $105;

(c) a two-month suspension from access to a marketplace regulated by CIRO; and

(d) re-writing the Conduct and Practices Handbook Course.

Mr. Danielak also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $2,500.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website for investment dealer disciplinary proceedings and the MFDA website for mutual fund dealer disciplinary proceedings.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

