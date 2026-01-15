TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Following hearings held on November 24, 25 and 28, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules found that Kevin Douse misappropriated or otherwise failed to account for monies obtained from clients and other individuals, and failed to cooperate with an investigation by CIRO Staff into his conduct.

The hearing panel imposed the following sanctions on Kevin Douse:

a) a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO, and

b) a global fine of $530,000.

Kevin Douse is also required to pay costs of $30,000.

The hearing panel's decision dated January 5, 2026 is available at:

Re Douse 2026 CIRO 03

The violations occurred while Kevin Douse was a Registered Dealing Representative with Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. in the Orillia, Ontario area. Kevin Douse is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All other Inquiries: Complaints & Inquiries

Secure form

Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected] / 416-526-8240