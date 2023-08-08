SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on July 14, 2023 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Bart William Hunter failed in his obligations regarding the proper execution of client documents.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision, dated July 20, 2023, are available at:

Re Hunter 2023 CIRO 06

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, Mr. Hunter agreed to the following:

a) a suspension from acting in a registered capacity for three months;

b) a fine in the amount of $70,000;

c) close supervision for ten months; and

d) a successful rewrite of the Conduct and Practices Handbook examination.

The Respondent is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website for investment dealer disciplinary proceedings and the MFDA website for mutual fund dealer disciplinary proceedings.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Julia Mackenzie, Manager, Public Affairs - Acting [email protected], Phone: 416-786-1650