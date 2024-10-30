Hearing Notice - CIRO Hearing Panel Finds James O'Reilly Liable

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - After considering an Agreed Statement of Facts and hearing submissions from the parties on October 21, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that James O'Reilly breached the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules by engaging in personal financial dealings with clients.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

O'Reilly, James – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

A separate hearing will be held to determine the sanctions to be imposed on James O'Reilly.

Sanctions Hearing Date: January 20, 2025 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (via videoconference)

The violations occurred while James O'Reilly was a Registered Representative with Assante Capital Management Inc. James O'Reilly is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

