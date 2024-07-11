CALGARY, AB, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - CIRO commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Kimberly Myles Larson by Notice of Hearing dated July 28, 2023.

CIRO Staff was notified that, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Kimberly Larson passed away. Accordingly, Staff has withdrawn its Notice of Hearing against Kimberly Larson, as a consequence of which the CIRO proceeding against him is concluded.

The hearing concerned allegations that Kimberly Larson:

a. engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Dealer Member or conducted through its facilities by recommending, selling, or facilitating the sale of limited partnership units and promissory notes to clients and other individuals; and

b. made referrals in respect of limited partnership units and promissory notes and received compensation for doing so, thereby participating in a referral arrangement to which the Dealer Member was not a party and which did not otherwise comply with the Dealer Member's policies and procedures; and

c. engaged in an unapproved outside business activity in relation to limited partnership units and promissory notes.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], Phone: 416-943-4640