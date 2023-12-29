TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), now Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Paul O'Brian Walker by Notice of Hearing dated November 23, 2022 (Notice of Hearing).

The hearing of this matter on its merits commenced as scheduled before a Hearing Panel of CIRO's Ontario District Hearing Committee, electronically by videoconference on December 11, 2023, with respect to the allegations of misconduct set out in the Notice of Hearing.

The hearing of this matter on its merits shall resume electronically by videoconference on January 22, 2024, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard.

The proceedings will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to participate should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Paul Walker conducted business in Mississauga, Ontario

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website for investment dealer disciplinary proceedings and the MFDA website for mutual fund dealer disciplinary proceedings.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Public Affairs, [email protected], Phone: 416-943-4640