Healthy Crunch launches first ever School Approved® snack line

"Many of the snacks we're used to seeing, lack the nutrients our bodies need, and are filled with sugar. Our School Approved® line has taken this white space and filled the gap with delicious alternatives — everything is dietician and chef-approved," says Founder, Registered Dietitian and Chef Julie Bednarski. "This label makes it easy for parents to identify better-for-you choices and feel confident about what they are feeding their families."

This is not the first time Healthy Crunch has made an industry disruptive move. Last year the company launched Canada's first allergen-free Trail Mix. Along with the Trail Mix, the new School Approved® line includes:

Granola Bars: Healthy Crunch Granola Bars contain 1 billion GanedenBC30 probiotics per bar, the first time a probiotic of this kind has been used in a granola bar for kids within Canada. This is also the first granola bar in Canada to have only 2 grams of sugar per bar. Each bar includes one serving of fruits and vegetables, is allergen-free and is School Approved®.

Seed Butters: Healthy Crunch Seed Butters are Canada's first and only keto-certified and School Approved® nut-free spreads — the chocolate flavour is the first time a nut-free chocolate spread has been introduced to the market. Seed Butters are allergen-free, School Approved® and only contain 1 to 3 grams of sugar per serving.

Chia Jams: Healthy Crunch Chia Jams are the World's first and only keto-certified jams to hit the market. Chia Jams are naturally sweetened with only 2 grams of sugar per serving. Chia seeds provide extra protein, fibre and omega-3 fats.

To schedule an interview or request samples of the Healthy Crunch School Approved® line please contact Maria-Teresa at [email protected].

About Healthy Crunch

Healthy Crunch, a division of The Whole Living Kitchen Inc., is on a mission to innovate everyday foods by making them healthier and better tasting. The company has experienced rapid growth in both Canada and the US. It has successfully launched Canada's first allergen-free Trail Mix, while its new School Approved® line helps parents quickly identify nut-free and allergen-free products. Healthy Crunch products are made in Canada with local ingredients. Learn more at healthycrunch.com Follow Healthy Crunch on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Healthy Crunch

For further information: Healthy Crunch Media Contact: Maria-Teresa Andreacchi, On Q Communications for Healthy Crunch, [email protected], 416.953.5457