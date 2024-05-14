HealthTech Bioactives Partners with Abolis for Sustainable Production of High-Value Polyphenols

PARIS, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- HealthTech Bioactives (HTBA) has chosen Abolis as their partner to develop strains to produce valuable polyphenols, addressing supply chain challenges and driving innovation in the industry.

Founded in 2019, after 40 years' experience under different ownership, HTBA is a leading global producer of innovative health solutions. With a portfolio of high-value molecules, HTBA focuses on developing safe bioactives for human health. Abolis Biotechnologies, founded in 2014, specializes in microbial strain development and biotechnological production methods.

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on developing two high-value molecules with limited sourcing availability. Up to eight additional molecules will be added to the development pipeline. This strategic collaboration aims to secure production, increase capacities, and reduce manufacturing costs compared to traditional extraction methods.

"We are thrilled to contribute to HTBA growth through this strategic collaboration," said Cyrille Pauthenier, co-founder and CEO of Abolis. "Abolis has a proven track record in microbial strain development for these products, and HTBA brings deep market knowledge worldwide. This partnership is a perfect match between our complementary expertise."

This partnership marks an important step forward in the development of sustainable, bio-based production methods for high-value polyphenols, ultimately benefiting consumers, driving growth, and opening new markets in the health sector.

"Our companies have been working together for several years since 2021 and we are still amazed by Abolis' team. Engaged, resourceful, and technically excellent. Our values are totally aligned. We are delighted with this partnership and truly believe that it will take polyphenols to the next level and create more value for our customers", adds Alexandre Valls-Coma, CEO of HTBA.

About Abolis Biotechnologies

Abolis is a French company developing high-impact innovations in biotechnologies that supports industries in their transition to build a better future in collaboration with Nature. We provide tailor-made industrial solutions based on micro-organisms to reinvent the future of numerous industries - from food to healthcare, cosmetics and chemicals.

[email protected]

About HTBA

Leveraging over 40 years of experience in producing solutions for Pharmaceutical APIs, Taste Modulation, Functional Health and Animal Nutrition.

We are determined to support our customers with rigorous quality and sustainability standards through the entire value chain, from raw materials to commercialization.

At HTBA we strive to continuously formulate high standards and solutions – from our Global HQ in Barcelona, Spain and US subsidiary in Cincinnati, OH to our manufacturing facilities in Southern Spain.

