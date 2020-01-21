HealthSpace Signs $1.69 Million USD Contract with the City of San Francisco Department of Environmental Health

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce the closing of its contract with the City of San Francisco Department of Environmental Health. This represents the Company's first deal within the State of California and is the largest single municipality contract the Company has ever sold. The total worth of the contract is $1,698,003 USD over the next five years.

The City of San Francisco is a significant deal as it allows the Company to significantly extend its sales pipeline within California. San Francisco is situated in one of the most heavily populated and tech centric regions of the country. However, as is often the case in government, these agencies are the last to see the benefit of advanced technology. The Company's cloud platform, HSCloud Suite, makes the best of modern day tech easily accessible for government agencies of all sizes.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "We become increasingly excited at every chance we get to help government agencies operate more efficiently. Being able to do so within the heart of Silicon Valley only amplifies that excitement. As we begin working with the City of San Francisco, other cities across the state will take notice. There is an immense opportunity to capitalize on the surrounding cities and aggressively sell into other areas of California; not just geographically, but also additional government agencies beyond environmental health."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 300 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]