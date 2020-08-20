HealthSpace Finalizes Paid Agreement with the State of Hawaii Department of Health for COVID-19 Contact Tracing

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has finalized an agreement with the State of Hawaii Department of Health ("Hawaii"). The total worth of the agreement is $90,000 over the next three years. This agreement follows a successful pilot period that began on April 9th wherein HealthSpace worked closely with Hawaii to refine the Company's automated tracing platform capable of tracking communicable diseases on a broad scale, specifically that of COVID-19.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "We are thrilled with the success of the pilot, and to see Hawaii continue, and expand, their usage of the HealthSpace product with this agreement. Our team has worked diligently since the spring to ensure our HSCloud platform could rise to the occasion amidst the worst pandemic in over a century. This opportunity has opened the door for HealthSpace to continue to grow into new areas of the market, specifically public health departments. There remains a strong and growing need for not just automated contact tracing, but disease surveillance and case tracking solutions."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace's HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace's platform handles it all. HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]