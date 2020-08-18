HealthSpace Finalizes Contract with Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, Including Contact Tracing

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with State of Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment ("Colorado", the "State" or the "Department"). The total worth of the contract is $778,675 over the next five years.

This contract follows the February 2nd announcement in which the Company was issued the bid award. The finalized contract, which kicks off the implementation of HSCloud Suite, now includes HSCloud's contact tracing module after the State requested use of it on August 12. The contract with Colorado covers the usage of HSCloud Suite to manage three regulatory programs along with contact tracing for COVID-19.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "I am delighted to finalize our contract with Colorado. There were delays in the contracting processing due to COVID-19, but the good news is it gave time for us to fit our contact tracing module into the deployment. We already have separate contracts with Pueblo, Broomfield and NorthEast counties and we anticipate other counties in Colorado contracting directly with HealthSpace to be able to use HSCloud for more than the three regulatory programs contracted for by the state."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace's HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace's platform handles it all. HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]