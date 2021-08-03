HealthSpace Finalizes and Signs New Contract with Sonoma County in California

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has finalized its new contract with Sonoma County Health Care Agency in California ("Sonoma County").

On February 23rd, 2021 HealthSpace announced the award of a five year agreement with Sonoma County, with a total contract value of $704,400.

On July 13th the Board of Supervisors voted to approve the new contract. The total approved, $704,400, has been executed, of which $364,500 is recurring revenue over the next five years. The project, as previously announced, includes HSPay, and will commence immediately.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "We are excited to begin implementation for Sonoma County. As has been the case with many counties - especially in states with high cases - the final execution and start of the project was delayed far more than normal due to pressing issues for the County around vaccinations and re-opening. We are thrilled to now be underway with this project, and to be serving the citizens of Sonoma County."

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace's HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace's platform handles it all. HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.

