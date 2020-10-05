HealthSpace Data Systems Announces Over 9.5 Million Warrants Exercised and Retirement of Debentures

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTCQB: HDSLF) is pleased to announce that since September 1, 2020 9,514,078 warrants have been exercised for net proceeds of $509,665. Additionally, $500,000 of secured convertible debentures were paid out while $295,000 of secured convertible debentures were converted at $0.10.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "I am pleased to see the large amount of warrant exercises and debenture conversions. Not only does this strengthen the company's balance sheet, it demonstrates a continued trust and belief from our shareholders in the long term opportunity at HealthSpace. We continually strive to ensure that our shareholders interests come first and that HealthSpace continues to execute on the growth path before us."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]