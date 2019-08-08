HealthSpace Closes More Deals Across Three States

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce new sales wins and contracts with the North East, Texas, Okanogan, Washington, Broomfield and NorthEast, Colorado. The total value of these contracts is $169,420 USD. These new contracts represent continued interest and demand for the Company's HSCloud Suite product.

The vast configurability and rapid deployment capabilities of the Company's product suite creates a uniquely compelling and strong sales position within the Company's core market. Each new sale allows for expansion into new territories, and makes future sales wins easier within specific geographic regions. Long term this creates a groundswell effect whereby larger contract opportunities are created.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "I am delighted with the continual interest and adoption of our Cloud product. We take great pride in providing cutting edge solutions to the agencies we serve, and each new win is a validation of our product suite. It also gives us the ability to expand the product's capabilities by offering more and more features to a wide variety of agencies with complex and varying needs."

The Company further announced that it has granted stock options and restricted stock units to directors, officers, advisors and employees of the Company. The stock options granted allow the optionees the ability to purchase a total of 500,000 common shares of the company at an exercise price of CAD$0.05 per share for a five-year term. The restricted stock units granted allow the recipients the ability to purchase a total of 1,850,000 common shares of the Company for a five-year term.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 300 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, 704-519-8964, silas@hscloudsuite.com