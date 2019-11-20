HealthSpace Closes Five Deals As Sales Pipeline Increases

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce new sales wins and contracts with Broomfield, CO, Marion County, OH, Licking County, OH, Franklin County, OH and Porter County, IN. The total value of these contracts is $377,720 USD over the next five years. These new sales come from an increased demand for the Company's HSCloud Suite in numerous regions.

These five deals represent a small portion of the Company's ever increasing sales pipeline. As word continues to spread, numerous cities and counties across multiple states are increasing their buying velocity which will result in more sales over a shorter period of time. The demand and need for streamlined and configurable cloud based solutions continues to grow in the state and local government space.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented: "Every sales win for us is cause for celebration. In the government space, there is a strong tendency for agencies to replicate each other. Not only that, we are continually making progress in our mission of helping make government more efficient. Over time, not only can we become the market leader, we can become the gold standard for cloud solutions in the state and local government space."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 300 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, silas@hscloudsuite.com