HealthSpace Announces Over $1 Million USD In New Deals, Including a Sole Source Deal with West Virginia

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has signed the first year of a four year, sole source deal with the State of West Virginia Public Health Sanitation Division ("West Virginia"). Additionally, the Company signed multi-year contracts with Central Michigan Health Department and The Health Department of Northwest Michigan. The aggregate value of these deals is $1.12m USD, including option years. Both West Virginia and Central Michigan were existing customers of HealthSpace utilizing the Company's legacy application, EHS.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "I am extremely delighted to have both existing customers and new ones alike choose our HSCloud Suite platform. We continue to make our core focus providing immense value to the state and local government markets. Every sales win validates that focus and motivates our team even more to keep pushing."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]