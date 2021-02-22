HealthSpace Announces Intent of Award with the Jackson County, MO, as Well as Contracts Wins in Illinois, Ontario, and HSPay Addition for Two Existing Customers

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTCQB: HDSLF) is pleased to announce new contracts with Henry-Stark Counties Health Department in Illinois and Leeds-Granville Health Department in Ontario. Additionally, Jackson County, MO announced their intent to award the Company a contract to become their environmental health data management solution. Once finalized, all three contracts are for HSCloud Suite and include usage of HSPay. The total value of these deals is US$260,125 over the next five years, of which $203,100 is recurring revenue. These figures do not include future revenue that will be generated as part of HSPay.

The Company also announces that existing clients - Knox County, TN and the State of Arizona Department of Health Services - have elected to go with HSPay for all of their agencies' online payment services. These agencies manage thousands of licenses that must be renewed and paid for annually which represents a significant source of additional revenue above the existing contracts.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "I couldn't be happier with the way our first quarter is unfolding. Our pipeline is performing, while continuing to expand, and we are having the strongest Q1 in the company's history with us already approaching 50% of the total contract values signed in all of 2020. Additionally, the rapid acceleration in the adoption of the HSPay platform is very gratifying. This powerful platform, which seamlessly bolts on to the rest of our product suite, will continue to be a large growth driver, while providing unparalleled value for our clients."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.gethealthspace.com

