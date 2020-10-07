HealthSpace Announces Intent of Award with the City of Dallas Texas as Well as Three Contract Wins in Ohio, Washington and Colorado

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTCQB: HDSLF) is pleased to announce new contracts with Clallum County, WA and Mesa County, CO. Montgomery County, OH signed a contract amendment to extend the functionality of their COVID-19 response efforts managed by HealthSpace. Further, the City of Dallas announced their intent to award the Company a contract to become their environmental health data management solution which is expected to be signed by the end of December.

The total value of these deals is US $617,115. Contract durations are between four and five years. The City of Dallas also intends to use HSPay to provide citizens the ability to pay for fees and invoices online.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented: "These wins are a few more of the many new client relationships we anticipate beginning between now and the end of the year from our current pipeline. We are very excited to provide our HSCloud platform for Dallas, thus expanding our user base in Texas, as well as in Colorado. The State of Colorado is anticipated to go live in November with their deployment of HSCloud, and we look forward to working closely with more local health departments to extend their functionality further. Montgomery County contracting for additional usage of our COVID-19 response module is a testament to the difference our product makes for the citizens of the communities our customers serve."

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]