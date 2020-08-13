HealthSpace Announces Implementation of Its HSCloud Platform with Vancouver Island Health Authority

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Vancouver Island Health Authority to begin implementing the Company's HSCloud platform. The total value of the agreement is worth CA$689,400.00 over the next five years.

Vancouver Island Health Authority has been a customer of HealthSpace for over a decade. During that time, they have been utilizing the Company's legacy technology product, EHS. The conversion to HSCloud will serve as one of the Company's first Canadian customers and will likely lead to a model for other customers across Canada will begin to convert to HSCloud.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "I am extremely pleased to see one of our longtime Canadian customers begin a new transition to HSCloud. We take pride that after serving a customer for 10+ years that they continue to work with us and move forward with our new technology. We look forward to many more years of working with Vancouver Island Health Authority as they continue tracking their regulatory data through our powerful HSCloud platform."

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace's HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace's platform handles it all. HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]