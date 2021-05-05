HealthSpace Announces Contracts with El Paso County, CO, Multnomah County OR, Grey Bruce, Ontario, Jackson County, MO.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTCQB: HDSLF) is pleased to announce that El Paso County, CO has entered into a contract with HealthSpace to become their sole environmental health data management solution. The company is also pleased to announce that Multnomah County Oregon has signed a contract to use HSCloud Suite for all of their retail tobacco licensing and inspections. This new contract extends the functionality of the system initially procured by the State of Oregon as announced on October 29, 2020. Further, the company has also finalized its contracts with Jackson County, MO, and with Grey Bruce Health Unit in Ontario. The total value of these contracts is US$535,103, and add $90,120 per year for five years, to the Company's annual recurring revenue. These figures do not include future revenue that will be generated as part of HSPay, which is also a part of the El Paso, Multnomah and Jackson County contracts.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "These new contracts are exciting on multiple levels. In Colorado we are adding yet another local agency that is extending the platform, as adopted by the state, for all of their local environmental health data management. Multnomah Oregon is also extending product usage and functionality, in a state that has already chosen HealthSpace, to an area we have not done a lot of work before. Retail tobacco licensing and inspections is a new adjacent market that we foresee growing significantly in the coming years. In both cases, this growth would not be possible without our team's dedication to delivering exceptional service for the states of Oregon and Colorado. This propels HealthSpace towards global adoption, and as the platform of choice, throughout these states at all levels of government. We welcome El Paso, Multnomah, and Jackson Counties to the HealthSpace family, and look forward to working with them for many years to come."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]; Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, (604) 757-6888, [email protected]