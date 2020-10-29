HealthSpace Announces Contract with the State of Oregon Environmental Health Division

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTCQB: HDSLF) is pleased to announce a new contract with the State of Oregon Environmental Health Division. The state will use HSCloud to manage their food, lodging, pools and childcare programs in all 36 counties across Oregon.

The total four year value of this agreement is $655,200. The state also intends to roll out HSPay statewide in the second half 2021 to allow citizens to pay for permitting and other fees online which will bring about additional revenue for the Company over and above the contract value. This contract to utilize HSCloud is to replace the State's existing contract for utilizing the Company's legacy EHS platform.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "I am delighted to extend the reach of our platform and continue to provide efficiencies and benefits to health departments across the country. We are very excited to have the State of Oregon coming on board with HSCloud and HSPay, just one of the deals that is a part of our year end pipeline . This further solidifies that our product suite serves the needs of state and local government markets in a unique and powerful way."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]