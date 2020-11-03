HealthSpace Announces Contract with Erie County NY

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTCQB: HDSLF) is pleased to announce a new contract with Erie County, NY. The County will utilize HSCloud Suite to manage all of their Environmental Health programs. The contract includes usage of HSTrace, the Company's COVID-19 contact tracing solution, and HSPay. The total five year value of this agreement is $480,000, not including HSPay transaction related revenue.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "I am so proud of the growth of our company, and performance of our team during a challenging year. The service we provide our customers is truly essential, and our product has proven to be best of breed, and more relevant than ever through the pandemic. Since July 31st, we have announced just over $2.7M in new deals. With two months left in calendar Q4, we will close 2020 strong. We are very excited to have the Erie County, NY coming on board with HSCloud, HSTrace, and HSPay

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]