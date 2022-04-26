HealthPRO to host first-ever 'Sustainability Rounds' event on sustainability in healthcare procurement

"We are excited to host our Sustainability Rounds in partnership with experts across the industry," says Renato Discenza, President and CEO, HealthPRO. "Through the strength of our network, we have been able to gather panelists from around the globe to share their expertise in all areas of sustainability – social, economic, and environmental. HealthPRO has big ambitions for shifting healthcare procurement in Canada and around the world to more sustainable models," he says.

The theme of HealthPRO's first-ever Sustainability Rounds is "RENEW". As we begin to emerge from a difficult period, the sector needs renewed energy, renewed ideas, and a renewed commitment to sustainability. With climate related disasters increasing each year leading to heat waves and food shortages, it is more and more evident that climate change is not just an environmental crisis, it is a health crisis too.

"Our members count on us to deliver trusted contracts that give them reliable access to high-quality products and services to treat their patients." Says Discenza. "Sustainability is now integral to this, helping healthcare facilities make better choices so we can heal without harm," he says.

About HealthPRO

HealthPRO is Canada's national group contracting provider for healthcare, bringing together the national buying power and expertise of 1,300 member organizations to deliver contracts for high-quality products and services, saving both time and money for healthcare institutions across the country.

SOURCE HealthPRO Procurement Services Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Marcus Mattinson, Director, Public Affairs, HealthPRO Procurement Services Inc., 647-208-4819 | 905-568-3478 Ext. 1302, [email protected]