HealthPRO's inaugural healthcare Sustainability Rounds event reaches global audience

The event sought to inspire more than 300 delegates in attendance made up of healthcare professionals, suppliers and government in Canada and worldwide to do just that.

Featuring speakers from the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark and local experts, participants learned about impactful projects and how these efforts can be leveraged in to make our system more sustainable. This includes how we can reduce single-use plastics by migrating to more reusable materials in healthcare facilities, and what to consider when starting a sustainable procurement plan.

Feedback from conference participants reinforces that more work needs to be done to improve Canada's sustainability performance but there is willingness to take action. For example, 57 per cent of participants are currently not measuring their organizations' impact, however, 81 per cent see the benefits of investing in sustainable products and operations, while 91 per cent of poll respondents would be willing to pay more for supplies that improve sustainability.

"This is just the beginning," said Renato Discenza, President and CEO of HealthPRO. "We are honoured to take a leadership role in bringing the sector together to learn, cultivate ideas and partnerships, and encourage one another in this journey towards becoming more sustainable across all aspects – social, environmental, and economic."



HealthPRO encourages healthcare organizations to commit to action today by signing the Health Without Harm pledge.

