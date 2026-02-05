Healthcare Triangle Inc. subsidiary QuantumNexis Announce Joint Venture with Golden Code Holdings to Accelerate AI and Digital Health Transformation in Saudi Arabia

This Joint Venture strengthens Healthcare Triangle's and QuantumNexis' position to access the fastest growing Saudi Arabia 70-billion-dollar Healthcare Market by 2030

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, and data analytics for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced that its subsidiary QuantumNexis is participating a Joint Venture with Golden Code Holdings to address the 70 Billion US dollar Healthcare Market by 2030 and align with the Saudi Arabian Kingdom's rapidly advancing healthcare transformation agenda.

This Joint Venture brings together QuantumNexis' global expertise in AI‑powered healthcare platforms and open standards with Golden Code Holdings' strong local presence, investment capability, and deep understanding of the Saudi market. It will play a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, the Ministry of Health's digital strategy, and the Kingdom's ambition to build a world‑leading, interoperable, and data‑driven healthcare ecosystem and shifting towards value-based care, focusing on patient outcomes rather than volume.

Driving National‑Scale Digital Health Modernization

The QuantumNexis Team will introduce a unified suite of advanced digital health platforms in Saudi Arabia, including:

Ezovion -- a next‑generation hospital and clinical operations platform

-- a next‑generation hospital and clinical operations platform Ziloy.ai -- AI‑powered clinical and operational intelligence

-- AI‑powered clinical and operational intelligence Readabl.ai -- automation and documentation intelligence for care teams

-- automation and documentation intelligence for care teams openEHR ‑ based interoperability solutions through global partnerships with Better.care and Microsoft.

These solutions will support hospitals, clinics, and enterprise healthcare groups in modernizing workflows, improving care coordination, and enabling real‑time insights across the continuum of care.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

The Joint Venture is designed to advance key national priorities by:

Deploying open standards and interoperable platforms across health systems

and across health systems Enabling AI‑driven decision support , predictive analytics, and operational optimization

, predictive analytics, and operational optimization Building a Saudi‑based digital health workforce through capability development programs

through capability development programs Supporting localization, compliance, and long‑term sustainability

Establishing a regional hub for innovation, research, and co‑development

David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer of HCTI said, "We are excited to be part of this large project which will have aim to have large impacts on patient outcomes and will proliferate the deployment of our offerings in the region".

Kathir K., President & Chief Growth Officer, QuantumNexis, said, "Our joint venture with Golden Code Holdings marks a defining moment in our global expansion. Saudi Arabia is shaping the future of healthcare, and together we are building a standards‑driven, AI‑powered ecosystem that empowers providers, strengthens national capabilities, and delivers measurable outcomes for patients across the Kingdom."

Mustafa Razza, Director of Growth, Golden Code Holdings, added, "Partnering with QuantumNexis and HCTI aligns with our commitment to bring world‑class digital health innovation to Saudi Arabia. This joint venture will accelerate the Kingdom's transition to interoperable, data‑driven healthcare and create new opportunities for local talent and technology leadership."

A Regional Hub for Digital Health Innovation

QuantumNexis presence in Saudi Arabia will serve as the company's Middle East hub, supporting:

Government health programs

Private hospital groups

Enterprise healthcare networks

Academic and research collaborations

Workforce development initiatives

The Joint Venture will also drive co‑innovation with global partners to bring advanced AI, automation, and interoperability solutions to the region.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization.

About Quantum Nexis

Quantum Nexis is a global digital health ecosystem focused on AI‑powered platforms, interoperability, and healthcare modernization. Through its multi‑brand portfolio and strategic partnerships, the company supports hospitals, clinics, and health systems across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

About Golden Code Holdings

Golden Code Holdings is a Saudi‑based technology and investment group with deep expertise in digital transformation, enterprise solutions, and national‑scale technology programs. The company partners with global innovators to bring advanced solutions to the Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue growth, margin expansion, market opportunities, and strategic initiatives. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements due to various factors beyond the company's control, including changes in market conditions, client demand, regulatory developments, and execution risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

