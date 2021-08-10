Healthcare Technology Company Medivolve Launches Initiative to Hire 30+ Software Engineers and Developers

Continuing Rapid Growth — Medivolve Creates Job Openings for Next-Generation SaaS Application Development Aimed to Improve Patient Care

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Medivolve Inc. ("Medivolve" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDV) (OTC: COPRF) (FRA: 4NC) has announced plans to expand its presence by creating at least 30 new jobs over the next 18 months across its design and engineering, information technology, project management, and software development teams.

Currently employing 237 people across Canada and the United States, this expansion will increase Medivolve's workforce by over 13% and help meet the heightened demand for digital healthcare transformation, originally fueled by COVID-19.

"Medivolve is determined to unlock multiple streams of revenue through providing best-in-class telehealth services to our patients," shares David Preiner, CEO of Medivolve. "Hiring a team of quality engineers and software developers is critical to sustaining our rapid growth rate, while developing successful applications and efficiently going to market."

Competition for recruiting in the technology development industry is fierce. "Medivolve is looking at every opportunity for identifying and attracting new talent. With the recruiting plans in place, we are confident we will find world-class technical experts, which will fill a variety of hyper-specialized roles," says Preiner.

The majority of Medivolve's job openings will include positions for software engineers and developers for iOS, Android, Java, and other platforms, building upon the Company's current software foundations aimed to solve the health challenges of millions.

"Increasing our workforce is an integral part of our overall strategy and also provides transformational job opportunities to meet our mission in not only building a motivated team that is empowered to improve patient outcomes, but also reshape the healthcare landscape at large," concludes Preiner.

Passionate about new technologies and improving America's healthcare system, applicants need to show excellent technical skills, a strong motivation, and be ready to accept ambitious challenges. To submit an application, visit Medivolve's website at: www.medivolve.net

About Medivolve, Inc.

Medivolve, Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC: COPRF; FRA:4NC) is a healthcare technology company that seeks to reinvent the US healthcare system by leveraging a bespoke telehealth platform, a clinical diagnostic network, and a data-driven AI framework to improve patient care.

The company was born out of the healthcare crisis; to rethink, relearn and ultimately, reimagine a better way for the healthcare system to operate. Our network of retail collection sites play an important role in recovery by giving all Americans access to fast, accurate, and inexpensive clinical services when and where they need it. These centers will also play a pivotal role in diagnostic testing, vaccinations, and other point-of-care services. We are building disruptive technologies to make it easier and faster to identify, treat, and prevent medical issues. In doing so, we are working to give patients a holistic and empowered view of their personal health.

Our long-term mission is to permanently fix systemic issues in the nation's fragmented, overly complex, and expensive healthcare system. Medivolve's next phase of growth is about pivoting the model and putting the pieces together to build a profitable, SaaS-based health-tech company. We are bringing data-driven clinical diagnostics, physician recommendations, and prescription medications directly to people, all powered by a singular, streamlined technology network. Our team is united by a powerful, singular purpose: harnessing the transformative power of technology to create healthier lives.

Underpinned by a bespoke, AI-driven platform, we're developing a stealth system that constantly gets smarter, takes the guesswork out of diagnostics, and flags critical health issues immediately to deliver an unparalleled level of personalization for each patient. We are determined to push the boundaries of what's possible—not just for our business and our shareholders, but for physicians and patients, and for the future of healthcare. We are striving to achieve a continuity of care never seen before, a game changer for our business and for patients in the communities we serve.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the hiring and engagement of software engineers and developers; or the advancement of revenue streams and business models for Medivolve. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

