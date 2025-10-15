Healthcare Interactive Gaming software developer, LungGames launches Sparky™

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - LungGames, the revolutionary software developer for breathing-powered interactive gaming™, is launching Sparky™, a video game that teaches breathing exercises to preschool and young children through gameplay.

"Sparky™ teaches children proper breathing techniques, while allowing clinicians and parents alike to monitor lung function remotely," Nancy Lum-Wilson, CEO of LungGames, said.

The game uses a portable spirometer as a controller, with players using breathing exercises to help "Sparky," a cuddly animal character, with various tasks. By having children play the game, they learn the breathing exercises needed for healthcare professionals to objectively assess and diagnose respiratory diseases, while making the exercises engaging for young players.

"We want to ensure that lung health is accessible to everyone, including young children, and we believe the best way to achieve this is through interactive mediums like video games, so everyone can benefit from a fun but reliable tool" Lum-Wilson continued.

Respiratory diseases like asthma are prevalent in children at a young age. One-third of children under 5 visit the emergency department due to respiratory problems. Part of the issue is that it is difficult to diagnose young children due to the lack of objective means for diagnosis and the difficulty in teaching children the required breathing techniques for testing. Sparky™ bridges this gap by teaching these techniques through gameplay.

"Respiratory diseases can affect everyone, but young children are disproportionately affected due to the difficulty in diagnosis," Lum-Wilson continued. "Children playing the game will help healthcare professionals assess and diagnose respiratory diseases and help parents to monitor lung health."

