Health Logic Interactive Receives Letter of Support from the Director of the Kidney and Blood Pressure Center at Tufts Medical Center

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H) (OTCPK: CHYPF), is pleased to announce its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, My Health Logic Inc. ("My Health Logic"), has received a letter of support for the Company's chronic kidney disease (CKD) technology from Lesley A. Inker, M.D. MS. Dr. Inker is the Director of the Kidney and Blood Pressure Center at Tufts Medical Center, an Associate Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine and a valued member of the Company's scientific advisory board (the "SAB"). This letter supports the Company's belief that its lab-on-chip device for the early detection of CKD has the potential to address a large and unmet need of patients who have, or are at risk for developing, CKD.

In her support letter, Dr. Inker, a recent addition to the SAB, stated, "…this proposed device represents a major innovation in prevention of CKD. Assessment of GFR (glomerular filtration rate) is an essential part of many clinical decisions and having easy access to GFR measurements at home or at the point of care could be transformative. Critically, you are considering the health delivery platform in addition to the technology. The software on a patient's personal devise could allow access to this information at every health encounter and even at home. Together, your vision for the landscape of kidney assessment tools could have considerable benefits to our patients, providers and health care systems."

When asked about the support letter, Dr.Rigatto, the Chief Medical Officer of My Health Logic and one of the co-founders of the Company's lab-on-chip technology, stated that "according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 7 adults in the United States are estimated to have CKD and as many as 9 in 10 adults with CKD do not know they carry the disease.1 We believe that our technology can shrink this testing gap and help identify high risk patients earlier for better disease prevention and progression. I am delighted that Dr. Inker shares our vision for improving screening and treatment options for patients."



1 "Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2021.

https://www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/publications-resources/ckd-national-facts.html.

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary My Health Logic, is developing and commercializing consumer focused handheld point-of-care diagnostic devices that connect to patient's smartphones and digital continued care platforms. The Company plans to use its patent pending lab-on-chip technology to provide rapid results and facilitate the transfer of that data from the diagnostic device to the patient's smartphone. The Company expects this data collection will allow it to better assess patient risk profiles and provide better patient outcomes. Our mission is to empower people with the ability to get early detection anytime, anywhere with actionable digital management for chronic kidney disease. For more information visit us at: www.healthlogicinteractive.com

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's belief that the device has the potential to address a large and unmet need of patients who have, or are at risk for developing, CKD, the expected benefits of the device for patients, providers and the health system, the ability of the Company's technology to shrink the testing gap and identify high risk patients earlier, the potential of the device to make screening feasible at every health encounter and potentially at home, and the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: George Kovalyov, Director, [email protected], 1-877-456-4424.

