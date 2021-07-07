Health Logic Interactive Provides Product Update for MATLOC 1 Digital Diagnostic Device

TSXV: CHIP.H

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H)(OTCPK: CHYPF), is pleased to announce its first update to our digital diagnostic device MATLOC 1. MATLOC 1 is the Company's proprietary diagnostic platform technology in development for the testing of different biomarkers, with a current focus on the biomarkers albumin and creatinine for chronic kidney disease (CKD) screening and eventual diagnosis.

Current development activities are focused on creating and testing functional sub-systems to inform the design of an integrated prototype for testing with end users. The Company is pleased to announce the optical measurement functional sub-system has been built and is actively generating data which will inform the development of both an albumin and creatinine test. A fluid handling sub-system has also been created and tested. The next step in fluid handling design relies on the design of the urine sampling cartridge. Design efforts for the cartridge commenced in the past week and are expected to continue through the month of July. A key tenet of the company's design philosophy is to place the user at the center of our development efforts. As such, a user-centric design brief has been created and is being tested in a user interaction study expected to be completed in mid-July.

"This is an exciting development as completion of the optical measurement and a fluid handling sub-system brings us even closer to integration of MATLOC 1 with our lab-on-chip technology. We continue to advance MATLOC 1 toward a functional prototype and to an expected submission with the United States Food and Drug Administration," stated David Barthel, CEO of Health Logic.

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary My Health Logic, is developing and commercializing consumer focused handheld point-of-care diagnostic devices that connect to patient's smartphones and digital continued care platforms. The Company plans to use its patent pending lab-on-chip technology to provide rapid results and facilitate the transfer of that data from the diagnostic device to the patient's smartphone. The Company expects this data collection will allow it to better assess patient risk profiles and provide better patient outcomes. Our mission is to empower people with the ability to get early detection anytime, anywhere with actionable digital management for chronic kidney disease. For more information visit us at: www.healthlogicinteractive.com

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Notes

For further information: contact George Kovalyov, Director, [email protected], 1-877-456-4424.

