"AML is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. AML progresses rapidly and has a significantly lower survival rate compared to other cancers. Having more effective treatment options for AML patients will improve treatment outcomes for Canadians and extend lives," said Dr. Brian Leber, Head of Leukemia Service at the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.

In the VIALE-A trial, the median overall survival of patients who received VENCLEXTA plus azacitidine was 14.7 months (11.9, 18.7) vs 9.6 months (7.4, 12.7) in patients who received azacitidine in combination with placebo. In the VENCLEXTA plus azacitidine arm, the most frequent serious adverse reactions (≥ 5%) were febrile neutropenia (30%), pneumonia (23%), sepsis (16 %) and hemorrhage (9%)1.

"With limited treatment options, it makes me very happy to know that VENCLEXTA has been approved to treat others, like me, who are diagnosed with AML," said William Levine of Courtice, Ontario.

In the VIALE-C trial, clinical benefit was based on the rate of complete responses (CR) and duration of CR, with supportive evidence of the rate of CR + CRi (complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery), duration of CR + CRi and the rate of conversion from transfusion dependence to transfusion independence. 27 % of patients achieved CR in the VENCLEXTA plus LDAC arm vs 7% of patients treated with Placebo+ LDAC. In the VENCLEXTA + LDAC arm, most frequent serious adverse (≥ 5%) were pneumonia (18%), febrile neutropenia (16%), sepsis (11%), hemorrhage (9%), and thrombocytopenia (5%)1.

"Every day, we aim to transform the standard of care for people living with cancer," said Denis Hello, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "Having effective and proven treatment options is vital for patients and their families impacted by AML."

Health Canada's approval was granted under Project Orbis, an FDA initiative which provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners.

Venetoclax is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

