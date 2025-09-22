Health Canada Approves MacuMira Retinal Microcurrent Stimulation Device to Improve Vision for Dry AMD Patients Nationally

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - MacuMira Medical Devices Inc. introduces the first Health Canada-approved treatment to improve visual function for patients with Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (dry AMD, nonexudative AMD, dAMD), the leading cause of adult vision loss in Canada. MacuMira is a Canadian medical device company specializing in developing novel treatments for ocular diseases. MacuMira has announced the national availability of this breakthrough non-invasive treatment, which is now offered in more than 150 clinics across the country. It is designed to improve visual function for patients with Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD), a condition that affects over 2 million Canadians. For images and interviews with Justin Sather, CEO of MacuMira and Matthew Van de Ven, COO of MacuMira, please contact Kristina Wheeler at [email protected] or +1 403-819-0732.

A patient receives treatment with the MacuMira® device, the first Health Canada-approved, non-invasive therapy designed to improve visual function for those living with Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD), the leading cause of adult vision loss in Canada. Now available in more than 150 clinics nationwide. Photo courtesy of MacuMira Medical Devices Inc. (CNW Group/MacuMira Medical Devices Inc.)

Dry AMD has long posed challenges for patients and clinicians, with no proven treatment to restore vision loss, until now. The MacuMira system delivers low-dose microcurrent stimulation through closed eyelids in 32-minute sessions. A randomized controlled trial published in the International Journal of Retina and Vitreous reported significant improvements in visual acuity and contrast sensitivity, with no device-related adverse events.

"This represents a turning point in care for patients with dry AMD," says Justin Sather, CEO of MacuMira Medical Devices Inc., "Losing your driver's licence, struggling to read, or not being able to apply makeup or recognize your grandchildren are daily realities for many Canadians with this disease. With MacuMira, we are restoring independence, dignity and the ability to fully participate in life's moments."

"For decades, patients diagnosed with dry AMD had little more than the prospect of progressive vision loss," says Rob Crate, Vice President of Sales at MacuMira.

Dr Amit Gupta, Ophthalmologist and Retina Specialist at Clarity Eye Institute in Toronto, adds, "It's encouraging to see that new technologies are being developed and offered to patients in Canada with dry age-related macular degeneration who previously had little hope for improvement."

The treatment works by stimulating retinal cells to improve mitochondrial function, reduce inflammation and increase ATP production. With more than 15,000 treatments delivered in Canada to date, MacuMira is already improving the quality of life for thousands of patients.

Images and further information are available at www.macumira.com

About MacuMira Medical Devices Inc.:

MacuMira is a Canadian-based medical device company dedicated to restoring vision and improving lives through non-invasive neurostimulation. With a strong clinical foundation and growing international presence, MacuMira is redefining how dry AMD is managed worldwide. Patients can find clinics offering the therapy through a growing national network listed at www.macumira.com/find-a-provider.

