Health Canada Approves BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA ONE DAY® Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

The Advanced MoistureSeal® Technology works synergistically with a new breakthrough ComfortFeel Technology. The ComfortFeel Technology provides comfort and eye health ingredients, such as moisturizers/conditioners, osmoprotectants and electrolytes, to deliver outstanding comfort for a full 16 hours of lens wear, and support a stable and healthy ocular environment.

The BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA® ONE DAY contact lenses featuring the Advanced MoistureSeal and ComfortFeel technologies provide a complete design of high oxygen, low modulus, easy handling, UV blocking1 and High DefinitionTM Optics to meet the demands of today's contact lens wearer.

"BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA® ONE DAY brings a higher standard of innovation to the contact lens category," said Thomas J. Appio, president, Bausch + Lomb/International. "This breakthrough new silicone hydrogel daily disposable is a welcome addition to our already robust contact lens portfolio and allows our eye care practitioners to take their patients and practice further – to live the ULTRA life."

Bausch + Lomb anticipates that BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA® ONE DAY lenses will be available to select practitioners in Canada beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020 with a full national launch in early 2021.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

1. WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear, such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses, because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. The effectiveness of wearing UV-absorbing contact lenses in preventing or reducing the incidence of ocular disorders associated with exposure to UV light has not been established at this time. You should continue to use UV absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure is based on a number of factors such as environmental conditions (altitude, geography, cloud cover) and personal factors (extent and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders.

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bauschhealth.com

