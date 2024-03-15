Health and social care veteran regulator Ginny Hanrahan joins Thentia's growing team of regulatory subject matter experts

Thentia announces the addition of veteran health and social care regulator Ginny Hanrahan to its regulatory SME team. With her extensive experience, including as CEO of CORU, Ginny will help Thentia's customers enhance their regulatory excellence and support the company's growth across Europe.

DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing commitment to regulatory excellence, Thentia is pleased to welcome Ginny Hanrahan to its global team of regulatory experts. With a career in health and social care spanning four decades, including 15 spent as the inaugural CEO and Registrar at CORU, Ireland's multi-profession health and social care regulator, Ms. Hanrahan joins Thentia as an independent consultant and will use her considerable regulatory expertise to support the company's growing European business.

Ms. Hanrahan will use her knowledge and experience to deepen Thentia's understanding of regulators' needs both internationally and in Europe specifically, where regulatory requirements vary from country to country and also align with European Union laws, regulations and directives. Her expertise in regional issues such as the freedom of movement among European licensed professionals looking to work across borders, for example, will also be critical in supporting the business. Thentia recently launched a recognition of qualifications feature in its platform.

"The work that Thentia is doing to bring greater speed, efficiency, and accuracy to regulatory processes is critical to helping regulators fulfill their obligation of protecting the public," says Ms. Hanrahan. "I'm delighted to be joining an organization that doesn't just say that it is committed to regulatory excellence, but actually backs it up with one of the best teams of industry experts in the world. I look forward to working with Thentia and to helping make regulation more interesting and accessible to other people."

Before joining Thentia, Ms. Hanrahan established CORU and served as the Chief Executive Officer and Registrar. A user of Thentia Cloud, CORU is a leading regulator in Ireland that oversees 13 professions across the country. Throughout her career, Ms. Hanrahan has also served as a Board Member and President of the Council for Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation (CLEAR) as well as being on the Board of Directors/Vice Chair of the Association of Chief Executives of State Agencies. Prior to her work at CORU, she was the Head of Clinical Services at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and, prior to this, spent 17 years working as an occupational therapist in Ireland, Australia, and the UK.

"We are delighted to welcome Ginny to our regulatory team," says Julian Cardarelli, Chief Executive Officer, Thentia. "Thentia stands as a leader in our industry through our deliberate effort to build an in-house team of regulatory experts dedicated to supporting our customers at every stage of their journey with us. Ginny's profound expertise in the regulatory sector will be an invaluable addition to our regulatory team, and she will undoubtedly be instrumental in guiding Thentia's continuous evolution to meet the diverse needs of our customers globally."

Cardarelli adds, "This strategic approach ensures that we are not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of our clients, who consistently attest to the immense value this brings to our company."

Ms. Hanrahan earned her diploma in occupational therapy from St. Joseph's College of Occupational Therapy before earning a M.SC in Community Health from Trinity College Dublin and a M.Scin Executive Leadership from Ulster University.

Join Thentia for a live webinar featuring Ms. Hanrahan on March 20, as she delves into the crucial role of regulators in facilitating global workforce mobility and its influence on international employment trends. Register to attend this virtual event to gain insights into overcoming regulatory hurdles and capitalizing on the opportunities presented by regulated professions within the global labor market.

About Thentia

Thoughtfully built for regulators, by regulators, Thentia is driving regulatory transformation for hundreds of regulators and regulatory agencies worldwide with a platform that handles all key department functions including licensing, investigations, enforcement, fitness to practise, quality assurance, scope of practise, continuing education, board management, data analysis, and more. Thentia Cloud empowers regulators to transcend the constraints of legacy processes, custom-built solutions, and a web of disparate applications with a single unified 360-degree platform, setting new standards in efficiency and effectiveness. Thentia Cloud is available on all major cloud providers, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. For more information, visit thentia.com.

