HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Headwater Exploration Inc. ("Headwater") (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees listed in Headwater's management information circular dated April 2, 2026 were elected as directors of Headwater at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 20, 2026. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Headwater's shareholders.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes

Withheld Chandra Henry

Elected

168,772,758 (99.24 %)

1,300,015 (0.76 %)













Jason Jaskela

Elected

169,753,233 (99.81 %)

319,540 (0.19 %)













Stephen Larke

Elected

167,199,970 (98.31 %)

2,872,803 (1.69 %)













Karen Nielsen

Elected

169,649,033 (99.75 %)

423,740 (0.25 %)













Kevin Olson

Elected

166,276,744 (97.77 %)

3,796,029 (2.23 %)













David Pearce

Elected

168,813,213 (99.26 %)

1,259,560 (0.74 %)













Neil Roszell

Elected

168,383,845 (99.01 %)

1,688,928 (0.99 %)













Kam Sandhar

Elected

169,750,873 (99.81 %)

321,900 (0.19 %)













Cheree Stephenson

Elected

169,759,773 (99.82 %)

313,000 (0.18 %)

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Headwater with 99.98% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Headwater's approach to executive compensation was approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, with 97.29% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

SOURCE Headwater Exploration Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC., Mr. Neil Roszell, P. Eng., Executive Chair; HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC., Mr. Jason Jaskela, P. Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer; HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC., Ms. Ali Horvath, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (587) 391-3680