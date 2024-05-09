HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING
May 09, 2024, 20:29 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Headwater Exploration Inc. ("Headwater") (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Headwater's management information circular dated March 25, 2024 were elected as directors of Headwater at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 9, 2024. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Headwater's shareholders.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:
|
Nominee
|
Outcome of Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Devery Corbin
|
Elected
|
140,508,731
(99.19%)
|
1,143,969
(0.81%)
|
Elena Dumitrascu
|
Elected
|
140,491,771
(99.18%)
|
1,160,929
(0.82%)
|
Chandra Henry
|
Elected
|
140,462,505
(99.16%)
|
1,190,195
(0.84%)
|
Jason Jaskela
|
Elected
|
141,181,206
(99.67%)
|
471,494
(0.33%)
|
Phillip R. Knoll
|
Elected
|
120,670,799
(85.19%)
|
20,981,901
(14.81%)
|
Stephen Larke
|
Elected
|
134,973,560
(95.28%)
|
6,679,140
(4.72%)
|
Kevin Olson
|
Elected
|
132,062,521
(93.23%)
|
9,590,179
(6.77%)
|
David Pearce
|
Elected
|
140,465,417
(99.16%)
|
1,187,283
(0.84%)
|
Neil Roszell
|
Elected
|
131,127,952
(92.57%)
|
10,524,748
(7.43%)
|
Kam Sandhar
|
Elected
|
140,787,771
(99.39%)
|
864,929
(0.61%)
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Headwater with 99.89% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.
The resolution to accept Headwater's approach to executive compensation was approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, with 98.55% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
SOURCE Headwater Exploration Inc.
For further information: HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC.,Mr. Neil Roszell, P. Eng., Executive Chair; HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC., Mr. Jason Jaskela, P. Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer; HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC., Ms. Georgia Little, CPA, CA, Interim Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (587) 391-3680
