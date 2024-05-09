HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Headwater Exploration Inc. ("Headwater") (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Headwater's management information circular dated March 25, 2024 were elected as directors of Headwater at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 9, 2024. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Headwater's shareholders.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote Votes For

Votes

Withheld Devery Corbin

Elected 140,508,731 (99.19%)

1,143,969 (0.81%) Elena Dumitrascu

Elected 140,491,771 (99.18%)

1,160,929 (0.82%) Chandra Henry

Elected 140,462,505 (99.16%)

1,190,195 (0.84%) Jason Jaskela

Elected 141,181,206 (99.67%)

471,494 (0.33%) Phillip R. Knoll

Elected 120,670,799 (85.19%)

20,981,901 (14.81%) Stephen Larke

Elected 134,973,560 (95.28%)

6,679,140 (4.72%) Kevin Olson

Elected 132,062,521 (93.23%)

9,590,179 (6.77%) David Pearce

Elected 140,465,417 (99.16%)

1,187,283 (0.84%) Neil Roszell

Elected 131,127,952 (92.57%)

10,524,748 (7.43%) Kam Sandhar

Elected 140,787,771 (99.39%)

864,929 (0.61%)

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Headwater with 99.89% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Headwater's approach to executive compensation was approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, with 98.55% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

For further information: HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC.,Mr. Neil Roszell, P. Eng., Executive Chair; HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC., Mr. Jason Jaskela, P. Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer; HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC., Ms. Georgia Little, CPA, CA, Interim Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (587) 391-3680