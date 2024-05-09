HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Headwater Exploration Inc.

May 09, 2024

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Headwater Exploration Inc. ("Headwater") (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Headwater's management information circular dated March 25, 2024 were elected as directors of Headwater at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 9, 2024. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Headwater's shareholders.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Devery Corbin

Elected

140,508,731

(99.19%)

 

1,143,969

(0.81%)

 

Elena Dumitrascu

Elected

140,491,771

(99.18%)

 

1,160,929

(0.82%)

 

Chandra Henry

Elected

140,462,505

(99.16%)

 

1,190,195

(0.84%)

 

Jason Jaskela

Elected

141,181,206

(99.67%)

 

471,494

(0.33%)

 

Phillip R. Knoll

Elected

120,670,799

(85.19%)

 

20,981,901

(14.81%)

 

Stephen Larke

Elected

134,973,560

(95.28%)

 

6,679,140

(4.72%)

 

Kevin Olson

Elected

132,062,521

(93.23%)

 

9,590,179

(6.77%)

 

David Pearce

Elected

140,465,417

 (99.16%)

 

1,187,283

(0.84%)

 

Neil Roszell

Elected

131,127,952

(92.57%)

 

10,524,748

(7.43%)

 

Kam Sandhar

Elected

140,787,771

 (99.39%)

 

864,929

(0.61%)

 

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Headwater with 99.89% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Headwater's approach to executive compensation was approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, with 98.55% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

For further information: HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC.,Mr. Neil Roszell, P. Eng., Executive Chair; HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC., Mr. Jason Jaskela, P. Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer; HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC., Ms. Georgia Little, CPA, CA, Interim Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (587) 391-3680

