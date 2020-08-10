HeadsUp Entertainment Update on Filings and Acquisition

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (OTC: HDUP.PK) today announces that it has completed preparation of its financial statements and is awaiting a reply from OTC Markets to reactivate its account for submission of documentation required to obtain fully reporting status. The Company is aware that OTC Markets has recently been slow to process requests from many companies including HeadsUp as numerous attempts have been made by phone and email for account reactivation.

The Company is eager to have its status updated as it is ready to announce the first LOI to acquire a licensed gaming operator and a global media partnership however a condition of the announcements is that HeadsUp regain its fully reporting status. Management encourages shareholders to watch soon for its updated website to be launched along with compliance of all regulatory requirements to keep everyone updated of its quickly evolving growth.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms and blockchain based payment solutions. For more information see the Company's website www.headsupentertainment.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc., Investor Relations, (403) 269-9039, Website: www.headsupentertainment.com

