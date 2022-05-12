HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting
May 12, 2022, 20:11 ET
Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI
LANGLEY, BC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2022 (the "Meeting").
The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Robert J. Brown
|
16,040,929
|
99.94%
|
9,320
|
0.06%
|
Peter M. Bull
|
13,339,204
|
83.11%
|
2,711,045
|
16.89%
|
George R. Judd
|
16,038,503
|
99.93%
|
11,746
|
0.07%
|
Michelle A. Lewis
|
11,005,758
|
68.57%
|
5,044,491
|
31.43%
|
Jim C. Macaulay
|
13,341,434
|
83.12%
|
2,708,815
|
16.88%
|
Qi Tang
|
16,040,251
|
99.94%
|
9,998
|
0.06%
|
Rob L. Taylor
|
15,404,775
|
95.98%
|
645,474
|
4.02%
|
Graham M. Wilson
|
13,290,145
|
82.80%
|
2,760,104
|
17.20%
At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.
HDI is one of North America's largest suppliers of specialty building products to fabricators, home centers and Pro Dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end-markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 distribution and manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada. HDI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HDI.
SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.
For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]
