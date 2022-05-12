HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

May 12, 2022, 20:11 ET

Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2022 (the "Meeting"). 

Election of Directors

The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Robert J. Brown

16,040,929

99.94%

9,320

0.06%

Peter M. Bull

13,339,204

83.11%

2,711,045

16.89%

George R. Judd

16,038,503

99.93%

11,746

0.07%

Michelle A. Lewis

11,005,758

68.57%

5,044,491

31.43%

Jim C. Macaulay

13,341,434

83.12%

2,708,815

16.88%

Qi Tang

16,040,251

99.94%

9,998

0.06%

Rob L. Taylor

15,404,775

95.98%

645,474

4.02%

Graham M. Wilson

13,290,145

82.80%

2,760,104

17.20%
Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

About HDI

HDI is one of North America's largest suppliers of specialty building products to fabricators, home centers and Pro Dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end-markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 distribution and manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada. HDI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HDI.

For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]

