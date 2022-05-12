HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number of

Votes Percentage of

Votes Number of

Votes Percentage of

Votes Robert J. Brown 16,040,929 99.94% 9,320 0.06% Peter M. Bull 13,339,204 83.11% 2,711,045 16.89% George R. Judd 16,038,503 99.93% 11,746 0.07% Michelle A. Lewis 11,005,758 68.57% 5,044,491 31.43% Jim C. Macaulay 13,341,434 83.12% 2,708,815 16.88% Qi Tang 16,040,251 99.94% 9,998 0.06% Rob L. Taylor 15,404,775 95.98% 645,474 4.02% Graham M. Wilson 13,290,145 82.80% 2,760,104 17.20%

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

About HDI

HDI is one of North America's largest suppliers of specialty building products to fabricators, home centers and Pro Dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end-markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 distribution and manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada. HDI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HDI.

SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]