HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting
May 12, 2021, 21:14 ET
Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI
LANGLEY, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Rob Brown
|
13,912,536
|
99.88%
|
17,280
|
0.12%
|
Peter Bull
|
11,967,784
|
85.91%
|
1,962,032
|
14.09%
|
Michelle Lewis
|
12,578,718
|
90.30%
|
1,351,098
|
9.70%
|
Jim Macaulay
|
12,058,826
|
86.57%
|
1,870,990
|
13.43%
|
Lawrence Sauder
|
13,656,642
|
98.04%
|
273,174
|
1.96%
|
William Sauder
|
13,711,258
|
98.43%
|
218,558
|
1.57%
|
Rob Taylor
|
13,748,052
|
98.70%
|
181,764
|
1.30%
|
Graham Wilson
|
13,688,226
|
98.27%
|
241,590
|
1.73%
Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.
Increase in Number of Shares Issuable Pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the increase to the number of shares issuable pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan.
About HDI
HDI is North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products. The Company operates a network of 70 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada distributing products to customers that supply the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.
SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.
For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]
Share this article