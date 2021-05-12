HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

May 12, 2021, 21:14 ET

Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting"). 

Election of Directors

The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting.  The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Rob Brown

13,912,536

99.88%

17,280

0.12%

Peter Bull

11,967,784

85.91%

1,962,032

14.09%

Michelle Lewis

12,578,718

90.30%

1,351,098

9.70%

Jim Macaulay

12,058,826

86.57%

1,870,990

13.43%

Lawrence Sauder

13,656,642

98.04%

273,174

1.96%

William Sauder

13,711,258

98.43%

218,558

1.57%

Rob Taylor

13,748,052

98.70%

181,764

1.30%

Graham Wilson

13,688,226

98.27%

241,590

1.73%

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

Increase in Number of Shares Issuable Pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the increase to the number of shares issuable pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan.

About HDI

HDI is North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products. The Company operates a network of 70 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada distributing products to customers that supply the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.

For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]

