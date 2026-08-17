HCLTech report reveals telecom leaders identify AI as top revenue driver, but only 25% ready to scale

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, in partnership with Mobile World Live, a global telecom industry destination, today unveiled findings from its Telecom Pulse Survey Report, highlighting an execution gap between telecom leaders' AI ambitions and their readiness to deploy AI-native, autonomous and cloud native services at scale.

Based on insights from nearly 200 senior executives across network operators, MVNOs, communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, the survey reveals that while 60% of telecom leaders see AI as a key driver of future revenue, only 25% believe their organizations are ready to operationalize AI at scale, preventing the essential shift from a telco to an AI-native TechCo. Persistent challenges around legacy infrastructure, cloud native modernization and skills continue to slow progress for the industry to be prepared for an AI-driven future.

The findings also underscore mounting pressure on traditional telecom business models. Nearly 70% of respondents agree that connectivity services are increasingly commoditized, reinforcing the need for differentiated digital services and platform-led growth. However, innovation velocity remains constrained, with nearly 80% launching fewer than five new digital products or services in the past year, pointing to ongoing challenges in product engineering and time-to-market acceleration.

Ecosystem collaboration emerged as a critical enabler, with nearly half of telecom leaders citing partnerships with hyperscalers, AI platform providers and software vendors as essential to accelerating innovation and monetization. Despite this shift, success metrics remain heavily skewed toward cost optimization, with operational efficiency continuing to dominate how AI and digital transformation outcomes are measured.

"The telecom industry is at a defining moment as AI transforms networks into intelligent, platform-driven ecosystems and this research recognizes that connectivity alone is no longer sufficient to sustain growth," said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Telecom, Media and Technology at HCLTech. "HCLTech's AI-intrinsic approach helps telcos accelerates the shift to become TechCos, further scaling innovation and embracing AI-native and autonomous operations."

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.hcltech.com/en-us/telecom-pulse-survey-report.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology & Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2026 totaled $14.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

SOURCE HCLTech

For further details, please contact: Meredith Bucaro, Americas - [email protected]; Elka Ghudial, Europe - [email protected]; James Galvin, APAC - [email protected]; Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa - [email protected]